AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,310,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,754,000 after buying an additional 185,524 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,244,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,572,000 after buying an additional 60,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,862,000 after buying an additional 401,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 196,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,909,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,605,000 after purchasing an additional 67,686 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

