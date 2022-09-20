AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $261,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.3 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Shares of BUD stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $47.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

