AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $291,000 Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 421.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 215.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,770,000 after buying an additional 603,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after buying an additional 370,517 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 434,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 164,802 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 162,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $7,291,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $51.16.

