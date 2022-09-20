AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 15.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

APH stock opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

