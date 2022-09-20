AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.52% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAPR. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 391.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 81,207 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter valued at about $250,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Down 0.0 %

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

