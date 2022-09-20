AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,946,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after buying an additional 612,987 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,426,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,087,000 after buying an additional 362,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,392,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 711,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,809,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $19.86.

