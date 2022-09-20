AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,165 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.10.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.