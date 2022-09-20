AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,577 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 766.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 264.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Hibbett Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

About Hibbett

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

