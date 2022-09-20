AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 47.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

