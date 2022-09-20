AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,132 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 454.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $227.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $208.10 and a 52 week high of $306.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.64 and a 200 day moving average of $241.65.

