AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.59% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 22.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 52.0% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $39.48.

