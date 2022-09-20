AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHJ opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85.

