AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,764 shares of company stock worth $2,718,248. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.