AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 10,634 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.65.

