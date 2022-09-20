AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 215 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $622.21.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $372.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.58 and a 1-year high of $765.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.29 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

