AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,090 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,551,000 after buying an additional 139,102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in NIKE by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 34,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

Shares of NKE opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

