AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,105 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.6 %

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

