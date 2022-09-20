AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 754 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $912,261,000 after acquiring an additional 111,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Garmin by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $205,920,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.03. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $173.29. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

