AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 769 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 506.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 181.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.64. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $92.78 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.