AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 90,201.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 322,920 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $471.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $888.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $518.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.59. The stock has a market cap of $193.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.