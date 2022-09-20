AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.