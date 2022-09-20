Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $125,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.46. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
