Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $125,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.46. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,618,000 after buying an additional 367,204 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

