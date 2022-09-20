Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.
Insider Activity
Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.94 and a 1 year high of $151.55.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.