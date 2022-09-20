Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.94 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.