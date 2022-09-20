Amalgamated Bank Buys 558 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.4 %

EXPD opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.26. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

