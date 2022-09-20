Amalgamated Bank Buys 996 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

