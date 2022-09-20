Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,190,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,395,000 after acquiring an additional 214,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,614,000 after acquiring an additional 119,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

