Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.11.

Insider Transactions at FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $203.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $198.91 and a one year high of $282.02. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.