Amalgamated Bank Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 415,727 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $37,789,000 after purchasing an additional 33,508 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Best Buy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,012 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Best Buy by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Best Buy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 86,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,254 shares of company stock valued at $174,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.