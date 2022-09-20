Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of UGI worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Tobam lifted its position in UGI by 989.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

UGI opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. UGI’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

