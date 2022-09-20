Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,823 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 1,256.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after buying an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 14,170.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PPL by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after purchasing an additional 824,795 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.
PPL Trading Up 1.5 %
PPL Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PPL (PPL)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.