Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,120 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after buying an additional 62,882 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 19,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $216.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.44 and a 200-day moving average of $209.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total value of $1,183,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $159,833.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $1,452,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,529.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total value of $1,183,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,833.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,212 shares of company stock worth $6,330,244. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

