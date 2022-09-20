Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,915 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Textron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 322,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cfra upped their target price on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

