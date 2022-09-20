Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,436.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,436.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,779.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,474 shares of company stock valued at $464,244 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.79. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

