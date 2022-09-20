Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,757.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also
