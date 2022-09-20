Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,757.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

