Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,803.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.6% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.75, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.