Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,914.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.75, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

