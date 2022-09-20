Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,357 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.75, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

