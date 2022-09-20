Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,885.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.