Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Update

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,900 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 723,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $898.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.20 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 27.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.07%.

In other news, insider Gerald P. Plush bought 1,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,870 shares in the company, valued at $837,811.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 53,867 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

