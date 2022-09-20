American Trust Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.34. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

