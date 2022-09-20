American Trust Makes New $216,000 Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

American Trust bought a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 762.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Stock Up 0.2 %

LHCG opened at $163.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $169.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.33 and its 200 day moving average is $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

See Also

