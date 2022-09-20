American Trust Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

American Trust lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GIS opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.55.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

