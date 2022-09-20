Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $22.79 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,023.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,660 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com stock opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.75, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average of $130.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

