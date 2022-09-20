Apella Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,794 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.69. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $240.85 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

