APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Anthony E. Malkin Acquires 8,554 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

APG opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in APi Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in APi Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

