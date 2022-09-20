APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Anthony E. Malkin Acquires 8,554 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
APG opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.
APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
