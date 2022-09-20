Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.6% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Up 2.5 %

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.94. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

