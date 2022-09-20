Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Stonnington Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stonnington Group LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.1% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 205,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 516,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $91,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,556,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $154.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.94. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.