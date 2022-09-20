Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,699,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 427,293 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of DnB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Apple were worth $505,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $154.48 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

