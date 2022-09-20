Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 4,009 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,428 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $240.85 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

