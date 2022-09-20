Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,755,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.67% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $338,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

